Xiaomi confirms Redmi 14C 5G launch on Jan. 6 in India

Xiaomi finally named the 5G smartphone it teased earlier in India. According to the brand, the Redmi 14C 5G will arrive on January 6.

The phone’s microsite on Flipkart is now live, confirming that it will be available on the said platform. The page also confirms its design and several details.

According to the materials, the Redmi 14C 5G will be offered in white, blue, and black colors, each offering a distinctive design. Other details of the phone also partially affirmed earlier speculations that it is a rebadged Redmi 14R 5G model, which debuted in China in September.

To recall, the Redmi 14R 5G sports a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There’s also a 5160mAH battery with 18W charging powering the phone’s 6.88″ 120Hz display.

The phone’s camera department includes a 5MP selfie camera on the display and a 13MP main camera on the back. Other notable details include its Android 14-based HyperOS and microSD card support.

The phone debuted in China in Shadow Black, Olive Green, Deep Sea Blue, and Lavender colors. Its configurations include 4GB/128GB (CN¥1,099), 6GB/128GB (CN¥1,499), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1,699), and 8GB/256GB (CN¥1,899).

