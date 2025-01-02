Redmi 14C 5G to sell for ₹14K in India

The Redmi 14C 5G is reportedly selling for ₹13,999 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi has already confirmed the arrival of the Redmi 14C 5G in India. The model will launch next Monday and will be offered in Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black colors.

While we are clueless about the phone’s official details, leaker Abhishek Yadav claimed that it has a 4GB/128GB configuration and will reportedly be priced at MRP ₹13,999. According to the tipster, the variant could be offered for ₹10,999 or ₹11,999 for its debut.

As per the account, the Redmi 14C 5G is armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, echoing claims that it is a rebadged Redmi 14R 5G. To recall, the Redmi 14R 5G sports a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. A 5160mAH battery with 18W charging powers the phone’s 6.88″ 120Hz display. The phone’s camera department includes a 5MP selfie camera on the display and a 13MP main camera on the back. Other notable details include its Android 14-based HyperOS and microSD card support. The Redmi 14R 5G debuted in China in Shadow Black, Olive Green, Deep Sea Blue, and Lavender colors. Its configurations include 4GB/128GB (CN¥1,099), 6GB/128GB (CN¥1,499), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1,699), and 8GB/256GB (CN¥1,899).

