Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 spotted with the new GPU in Geekbench!

The Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 is now listed on shopping sites and you can optionally buy it with the GeForce MX 550 GPU. A few days ago, the GeForce MX 550 GPU version of the Redmi Book Pro 14 was seen in the Geekbench OpenCL GPU test.

The Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 features 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processor options, and in addition to the model with GeForce MX 550 GPU, there is another model with GeForce RTX 2050. The most obvious difference between these models is the refresh rate of the screens. The Redmi Book Pro 14 equipped with the RTX 2050 GPU has a screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, while the model equipped with the MX 550 GPU has a screen with 120 Hz refresh rate.

The version of the Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 with GeForce MX 550 showed up in the Geekbench OpenCL test, and the GeForce MX 550 GPU performs better than its predecessor, the GeForce MX 450. Powered by GeForce MX 550 GPU, the Redmi Book Pro 14 scores of 37794 in the Geekbench OpenCL test and offers an average 15% better gaming performance than the MX 450 GPU.

The GeForce MX 550 GPU with Nvidia’s Turing architecture is manufactured by TSMC in a 12nm manufacturing process and has 2GB of memory. The nice thing is that the GeForce MX 550 GPU only comes with GDDR6 memory. While the MX 450 was available in both GDDR5 and GDDR6 versions. Apart from that, it offers a higher performance than the integrated graphics of AMD’s Cezanne APUs in performance tests. In the PassMark G3D Mark tests, the GeForce MX 550 GPU achieves a score of 5014, surpassing the Ryzen APU’s score of 4968.

Technical specifications of the Redmi Book Pro 14 2022

The version of the Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 with GeForce MX 550 GPU features a 16:10 IPS display with 2.5K resolution and 300 nits brightness that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. There are two options, Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7, with a price difference of 600 yuan between the two options. Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 features LPDDR5 16GB RAM with 5200MHz frequency and comes with 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Apart from that, the Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 has a weight of 1.5kg, and that’s a big advantage for you as you can easily carry it around. With a thickness of 15.9 mm, the Redmi Book Pro 14 offers a premium feel.

The Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 features a Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm jack, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. In addition to the 56Wh battery, it comes with a 100W GaN PD 3.0 charger that allows you to charge the Redmi Book Pro 14 2022 to 50% in 35 minutes.