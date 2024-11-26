Xiaomi confirms several Redmi Note 14 Pro+ details in India

Xiaomi revealed some of the details fans in India can expect from the upcoming Redmi Note 14 Pro+ model.

The Redmi Note 14 series is set to launch on December 9 in India following the lineup’s local debut in China. Some areas of the models coming in India are expected to receive some changes, which is normal between the Chinese and global versions of smartphones.

To this end, Xiaomi has confirmed some of the series’ details, starting with the Pro+ model. According to the brand, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will feature a curved AMOLED with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a 50MP telephoto camera, AI features, an IP68 rating, and black and purple color options.

Based on these details, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will not be far from its Chinese counterpart. Yet, there could still be changes in the battery and charging departments. To recall, the Redmi Note 14 models debuted in China with the following details:

Redmi Note 14 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

6GB/128GB (CN¥1099), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1399), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1599)

6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with 2100 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 16MP

5110mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

8GB/128GB (CN¥1400), 8/256GB (CN¥1500), 12/256GB (CN¥1700), and 12/512GB (CN¥1900)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W charging

IP68

Twilight Purple, Phantom Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro +

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

12GB LPDDR4X/256GB UFS 2.2 (CN¥1900), 12GB LPDDR4X/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2100), and 16GB LPDDR5/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2300)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 with OIS + 50Mp telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 20MP

6200mAh battery

90W charging

IP68

Star Sand Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

