Redmi Note 14 series to enter Indian market on Dec. 9

Xiaomi has finally provided the specific launch date of the Redmi Note 14 series in India — December 9.
The Chinese smartphone giant earlier teased the lineup in the country by releasing a teaser poster. Now, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 14 series is indeed coming, giving fans a total of three models.
To recall, the Redmi Note 14 series debuted in China with the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ models. Hopefully, all models will also be presented in India. In terms of specifications, however, the Indian version of the Redmi Note 14 series could differ from its Chinese counterpart in some sections.
Nonetheless, here are the details buyers in India can expect based on the lineup’s launch in China:
Redmi Note 14 5G
- MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
- 6GB/128GB (CN¥1099), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1399), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1599)
- 6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with 2100 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 2MP macro
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- 5110mAh battery
- 45W charging
- Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS
- Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colors
Redmi Note 14 Pro
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
- 8GB/128GB (CN¥1400), 8/256GB (CN¥1500), 12/256GB (CN¥1700), and 12/512GB (CN¥1900)
- 6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro
- Selfie Camera: 20MP
- 5500mAh battery
- 45W charging
- IP68
- Twilight Purple, Phantom Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors
Redmi Note 14 Pro +
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- 12GB LPDDR4X/256GB UFS 2.2 (CN¥1900), 12GB LPDDR4X/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2100), and 16GB LPDDR5/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2300)
- 6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 with OIS + 50Mp telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie Camera: 20MP
- 6200mAh battery
- 90W charging
- IP68
- Star Sand Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors