Redmi Note 14 series to enter Indian market on Dec. 9

Xiaomi has finally provided the specific launch date of the Redmi Note 14 series in India — December 9.

The Chinese smartphone giant earlier teased the lineup in the country by releasing a teaser poster. Now, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 14 series is indeed coming, giving fans a total of three models.

To recall, the Redmi Note 14 series debuted in China with the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ models. Hopefully, all models will also be presented in India. In terms of specifications, however, the Indian version of the Redmi Note 14 series could differ from its Chinese counterpart in some sections.

Nonetheless, here are the details buyers in India can expect based on the lineup’s launch in China:

Redmi Note 14 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

6GB/128GB (CN¥1099), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1399), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1599)

6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with 2100 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 16MP

5110mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

8GB/128GB (CN¥1400), 8/256GB (CN¥1500), 12/256GB (CN¥1700), and 12/512GB (CN¥1900)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W charging

IP68

Twilight Purple, Phantom Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro +