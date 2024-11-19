Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 14 series in India ahead of expected December launch

Xiaomi shared a poster teasing the arrival of the Redmi Note 14 series in India next month.

A report from Businessworld India earlier confirmed the debut of the Redmi Note 14 series in India. The report revealed that the country would welcome the Redmi A4 5G this month, the Redmi Note 14 in December, and the Xiaomi 15 series in March 2025. While the company still hasn’t shared the official details about the Redmi Note 14 series, its latest marketing material suggests its approaching debut in the country.

The Redmi Note 14 series launched in China earlier this month, giving fans the Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ models. All devices are expected to arrive in India, but just like in past releases, they could offer different specifications. Specifically, there could be downgrades in some departments, including battery capacity and charge rating.

To recall, the Redmi Note 14 series debuted in China with the following details:

Redmi Note 14 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

6GB/128GB (CN¥1099), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1399), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1599)

6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with 2100 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 16MP

5110mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

8GB/128GB (CN¥1400), 8/256GB (CN¥1500), 12/256GB (CN¥1700), and 12/512GB (CN¥1900)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W charging

IP68

Twilight Purple, Phantom Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro +