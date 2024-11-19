Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 14 series in India ahead of expected December launch

Xiaomi shared a poster teasing the arrival of the Redmi Note 14 series in India next month.
A report from Businessworld India earlier confirmed the debut of the Redmi Note 14 series in India. The report revealed that the country would welcome the Redmi A4 5G this month, the Redmi Note 14 in December, and the Xiaomi 15 series in March 2025. While the company still hasn’t shared the official details about the Redmi Note 14 series, its latest marketing material suggests its approaching debut in the country.
The Redmi Note 14 series launched in China earlier this month, giving fans the Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ models. All devices are expected to arrive in India, but just like in past releases, they could offer different specifications. Specifically, there could be downgrades in some departments, including battery capacity and charge rating.
To recall, the Redmi Note 14 series debuted in China with the following details:
Redmi Note 14 5G
- MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
- 6GB/128GB (CN¥1099), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1399), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1599)
- 6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with 2100 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 2MP macro
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- 5110mAh battery
- 45W charging
- Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS
- Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colors
Redmi Note 14 Pro
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
- 8GB/128GB (CN¥1400), 8/256GB (CN¥1500), 12/256GB (CN¥1700), and 12/512GB (CN¥1900)
- 6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro
- Selfie Camera: 20MP
- 5500mAh battery
- 45W charging
- IP68
- Twilight Purple, Phantom Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors
Redmi Note 14 Pro +
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- 12GB LPDDR4X/256GB UFS 2.2 (CN¥1900), 12GB LPDDR4X/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2100), and 16GB LPDDR5/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2300)
- 6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 with OIS + 50Mp telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie Camera: 20MP
- 6200mAh battery
- 90W charging
- IP68
- Star Sand Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors