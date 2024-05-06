Redmi K40 receives HyperOS update

The Redmi K40 is the latest to receive the HyperOS update.

The move is part of Xiaomi’s continuous move to expand the availability of its HyperOS update to more of its devices. It follows the rollout of the said update to the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ models, which were introduced in 2021.

The new update to the model comes with the 1.0.3.0.TKHCNXM package version, which is 1.5GB in size. However, it is important to note that this update coming to this standard Redmi K40 device and the K40 Game Enhanced Edition is based on the Android 13 OS. This is the same update received by old Xiaomi devices like the Mi 10 and Mi 11 series. Nonetheless, other K40 series phones are still expected to receive the Android 14-based HyperOS update.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. It comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.