Redmi K50S/Pro spotted on Mi Code – 8 Gen 1+ soon for global w/ Xiaomi 12T Pro

Like the Xiaomi 12S, the Redmi K50S/Pro spotted on Mi Code along with Xiaomi 12T/Pro. The Redmi K50S series will have 3 devices and these devices will have features that will shock us. The Redmi K50S/Pro will use the latest chipset of Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity like the Redmi K50 series. This Qualcomm chipset will be produced by TMSC instead of Samsung, thus providing a cooler usage. This shows us that the Redmi K50S family will be premium devices.

We already reported 2 months ago that the Redmi K50S series was seen on the IMEI database. The Redmi K50S series will be the Xiaomi 12T in the global market and everything about the Redmi K50S mentioned in this article will also concern the Xiaomi 12T series.

Redmi K50S/Pro spotted on Xiaomi Mi Code

In this article, we will talk about the Redmi K50S/Pro spotted on Mi Code. Thanks to the information in Mi Code, we have determined that Redmi K50S Pro and Xiaomi 12T Pro/12T Pro HyperCharge will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and these devices will be the only Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ devices to be introduced in the Global market by Xiaomi.

In this line in Mi Code, it is spotted that the codename of the device with the model number L12A (Redmi K50S, Xiaomi 12T) is “plato”.

In this line in Mi Code, it is spotted that Xiaomi 12T/Redmi K50S will use MediaTek SoC. “plato” founded in MtkList.

There are a few Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ devices that will out in 2022. Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, MIX FOLD 2. The last flagship phone to be introduced this year will be the L12. These lines in Mi Code shows us mayfly codenamed device based on the Snapdragon x475 (probably modem of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+) platform. This confirms mayfly is L12 which is Xiaomi 12T / Redmi K50 Pro.

Model Number Short Model Number Codename Market Name Region 22081212C L12 mayfly Redmi K50S Pro China 22071212AC L12A plato Redmi K50S China 22071212AG L12A plato Xiaomi 12T Global 22081212UG L12U mayfly Xiaomi 12T Pro Hypercharge Global 22081212G L12 mayfly Xiaomi 12T Pro Global 22081212R L12 mayfly Xiaomi 12T Pro Japan

As seen in the table, Xiaomi 12T/Pro and Redmi K50S/Pro devices will not be available in India.

After Redmi K50S/Pro spotted in Mi Code, we got these results. The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be the only device using Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ to be sold by Xiaomi in the global market. That’s why it’s an important device for Xiaomi. While Xiaomi 12T uses a MediaTek Dimensity flagship processor, Xiaomi 12T Pro will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ real flagship processor. Just like Xiaomi 9T, Xiaomi 10T, Xiaomi 11T, we expect it to be introduced in August and October.