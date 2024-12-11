Leaker: Redmi still has no compact phone plans ‘in the short term,’ won’t make 6.3″ models

Amid the growing trend of mini phones among smartphone manufacturers in China, Xiaomi reportedly still has no compact models set for 2025. Additionally, the brand reportedly won’t provide 6.3″ models but something relatively bigger.

There’s a growing interest in mini models among smartphone brands these days. After the release of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Oppo is reportedly the next brand to offer a mini phone in its Find X8 series. Aside from the two brands, other prominent companies are rumored to be preparing their own mini models, with a leaker saying that three are coming next year.

Despite this, tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that Xiaomi Redmi still has no intention of joining the trend anytime soon. As per the account, nonetheless, it’s just for the short term.

To this end, DCS revealed that Redmi’s current release plans for the second and third quarters of 2025 are for regular large-display models. Sadly, the leaker says that fans shouldn’t expect 6.3″ compact models from Redmi, the size of the display of most compact phones these days. Instead, the tipster claims that Redmi will just create phones that are smaller than its standard models, ranging from 6.5″ to 6.6″.

The news follows the same tipster’s leak, saying that five prominent smartphone brands in China are set to debut three mini models in the first and second quarters of 2025. DCS revealed that all of them would have flat displays measuring around 6.3″ ± and have resolutions of 1.5K. Additionally, the models are said to house the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Dimensity 9300+, and Dimensity 9400 chips. Ultimately, the account revealed that the models will not be priced around CN¥2000 in China.

