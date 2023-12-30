Redmi Note 12 5G will start getting HyperOS update soon

Xiaomi officially announced HyperOS on October 26, 2023. A long time has passed since the announcement and the smartphone manufacturer is making efforts to prepare updates. With the Redmi Note 12 4G receiving HyperOS, it was a matter of curiosity when the Redmi Note 12 5G model would receive the update. Now, according to the latest information, the smartphone will start receiving the update soon.

Redmi Note 12 5G HyperOS Update

Redmi Note 12 5G was announced in 2023. Inside the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SOC. This smartphone will be more stable, fast, and impressive with the new HyperOS update. So when will the HyperOS update arrive? What is the latest status of the HyperOS update for Redmi Note 12 5G? We come to you with excellent news. The update is now ready and will be rolled out in the first European region.

Redmi Note 12 5G’s last internal HyperOS build is OS1.0.2.0.UMQEUXM. The HyperOS update is now completely tested and is expected to start rolling out to users soon. The smartphone will also receive the Android 14 update and system optimization will be significantly improved.

We come to the question that everyone is eagerly waiting for. When will the Redmi Note 12 5G receive the HyperOS update? The HyperOS update will be rolled out in “Mid-January” at the latest. Please wait patiently. We will notify you when it is released. Don’t forget to get the MIUI Downloader app!