SetEdit app is no longer working on Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi HyperOS users may encounter an inconvenience. The SetEdit application is commonly used for modifying system settings. It also unlocks hidden features in MIUI versions. This app is no longer works on the Xiaomi HyperOS. This change brings about a message stating, “Your system software has rejected this edit” when you try to make adjustments using the SetEdit application.

SetEdit has been a popular choice among MIUI users. It can tweak system settings beyond what is typically available in the standard user interface. This application has allowed users to explore hidden features. It has also allowed users to customize their Xiaomi devices according to their preferences.

However, the recent development in Xiaomi HyperOS restricts the use of SetEdit. It leads to an error message when users try to modify settings. When users try to change a setting using SetEdit in Xiaomi HyperOS, they encounter the error message: “Your system software has rejected this edit.”.

The unavailability of SetEdit on Xiaomi HyperOS may disappoint users who have grown accustomed to utilizing the application for customization purposes. This limitation suggests a shift in Xiaomi’s approach to system security and customization options within their operating system.

In conclusion, the SetEdit application, known for its utility in modifying system settings and unlocking hidden features in MIUI versions, is no longer compatible with Xiaomi HyperOS. Users attempting to make adjustments using SetEdit encounter an error message indicating that their system software has rejected the edit. Despite this limitation, users can explore alternative methods to customize their devices within the parameters set by Xiaomi in the updated operating system.