Redmi Note 12S starting to receive HyperOS upgrade

Xiaomi is making waves by starting to rolling out HyperOS for the Redmi Note 12S. As previously expected, the Redmi Note 12S is leading the way as one of the first models to experience the HyperOS update. Now the HyperOS update for the Redmi Note 12S is officially rolling out, and the version exclusively for the Global ROM promises significant improvements. This update is set to upgrade system optimization, providing an incredible user experience.

Redmi Note 12S HyperOS Upgrade

For Redmi Note 12S, the arrival of HyperOS update heralds a new era, offering a look into the future of smartphone functionality. Redmi Note 12S is just the beginning, as many other smartphones are scheduled to receive the HyperOS update in the near future. Based on the Android 14 platform, this update will improve system stability. The 3.9GB update has the build number OS1.0.3.0.UHZMIXM.

Changelog

As of December 19, 2023, the changelog of Redmi Note 12S HyperOS update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2023. Increased system security.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

Redmi Note 12S’s HyperOS update, first released for the Global ROM, is now in the hands of users participating in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program. You can access the update link via HyperOS Downloader and this update is eagerly awaited. Patience is advised as the HyperOS update, which promises to redefine the smartphone experience with its innovative features, reaches all users.