Redmi Note 14 5G also launching in India on December 9

Confirmed: all three Redmi Note 14 series models will debut on December 9 in India.

The Redmi Note 14 series was first launched in September. Later, it was teased to come to India. The first two models confirmed by the brand were the Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Now, the Amazon India and Redmi microsites of the vanilla model have been launched, confirming that it will join its two siblings in the launch.

According to earlier leaks, the phones will be offered in India in the following configurations and prices:

Redmi Note 14 5G

6GB/128GB (₹21,999)

8GB/128GB (₹22,999)

8GB/256GB (₹24,999)

Redmi Note 14 Pro

8GB/128GB (₹28,999)

8GB/256GB (₹30,999)

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

8GB/128GB (₹34,999)

8GB/256GB (₹36,999)

12GB/512GB (₹39,999)

Meanwhile, here are the expected details of the models based on the specifications their Chinese counterparts are offering:

Redmi Note 14 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

6GB/128GB (CN¥1099), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1399), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1599)

6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with 2100 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 16MP

5110mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

8GB/128GB (CN¥1400), 8/256GB (CN¥1500), 12/256GB (CN¥1700), and 12/512GB (CN¥1900)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W charging

IP68

Twilight Purple, Phantom Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro +

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

12GB LPDDR4X/256GB UFS 2.2 (CN¥1900), 12GB LPDDR4X/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2100), and 16GB LPDDR5/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2300)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 with OIS + 50Mp telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 20MP

6200mAh battery

90W charging

IP68

Star Sand Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

