Redmi Note 14 series configs, prices in India leak

The list of the Redmi Note 14 lineup’s configurations and prices has leaked online ahead of its official debut in India.

The series will launch in India on December 9, following its local debut in China in September. All the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ models are expected to arrive in the country, but details about their Indian variants remain unknown.

In his recent post on X, nonetheless, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed that all the models will arrive with AI features. The leaker also shared other details, including the camera lenses of the phones and their protection rating. According to the account, the Note 14 has six AI features and an 8MP ultrawide unit, the Note 14 Pro gets an IP68 rating and 12 AI features, and the Note 14 Pro+ boasts an IP68 rating and 20 AI features (including Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, and AI Subtitle).

Meanwhile, here are the configurations and prices of the models shared in the post:

Redmi Note 14 5G

6GB/128GB (₹21,999)

8GB/128GB (₹22,999)

8GB/256GB (₹24,999)

Redmi Note 14 Pro

8GB/128GB (₹28,999)

8GB/256GB (₹30,999)

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

8GB/128GB (₹34,999)

8GB/256GB (₹36,999)

12GB/512GB (₹39,999)

