Xiaomi: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ breaks record within first week of sale

Xiaomi claims that its new Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has set a new record by beating other Android models in all price segments in 2024, just after a week of sales.

The Chinese smartphone giant unveiled the Redmi Note 14 series on September 26, giving fans the new vanilla Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ models. After hitting the stores and making its first week of sales, Xiaomi shared the news that the Pro+ model of the lineup made impressive sales.

While the brand did not share the specifics, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ reportedly hit a new record by beating the first-sale records of its 2024 competitors from all price ranges.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is currently exclusive to China. It comes in 12GB LPDDR4X/256GB UFS 2.2 (CN¥1900), 12GB LPDDR4X/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2100), and 16GB LPDDR5/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2300) configurations, and is available in Star Sand Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors. Soon, it is expected to be offered globally.

Here are more details about the Redmi Note 14 Pro+:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

12GB LPDDR4X/256GB UFS 2.2 (CN¥1900), 12GB LPDDR4X/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2100), and 16GB LPDDR5/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2300)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 with OIS + 50Mp telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 20MP

6200mAh battery

90W charging

IP68

Star Sand Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

Via