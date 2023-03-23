Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 Update: Get Ready for the MIUI 14 Upgrade!

MIUI 14 is a Stock ROM based on Android developed by Xiaomi Inc. It was announced in December 2022. Key features include a redesigned interface, new super icons, animal widgets, and various optimizations for performance and battery life. In addition, MIUI 14 has been made smaller in size by reworking the MIUI architecture. It is available for various Xiaomi devices including Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO.

Users expect the Redmi Note 9 Pro to receive the MIUI 14 update. The MIUI 14 update has not yet been released for this model. So what are the regions where this update is not released? What is the latest status of the MIUI 14 update for these regions? We answer all these questions for you in this article.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is some of the very popular models. Of course, we know that there are many users who use this model. It has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel, a 64MP quad camera setup, and a Snapdragon 720G chipset. Redmi Note 9 Pro is quite remarkable in its segment and attracts a lot of attention from users.

The MIUI 14 update of this model is asked for many times. There are regions where the update has not been released. Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 update is not yet released in Global, Indonesia, India, Turkey, Russia, and Taiwan regions. We know that users in these regions are wondering about the latest status of the update. Now is the time to answer your questions!

Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 Update

Redmi Note 9 Pro came out of the box with an Android 11-based MIUI 12 user interface. The current versions of this device are V13.0.4.0.SJZMIXM, V13.0.5.0.SJZEUXM, V13.0.5.0.SJZIDXM and V13.0.2.0.SJZTWXM. Redmi Note 9 Pro has not received the MIUI 14 update in any region. We told you a few weeks ago that Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 Global ROM is ready.

This update was being tested for Global, EEA, Indonesia, and Taiwan. According to the latest information we have, we would like to say that the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 update is prepared for EEA, Indonesia, and Taiwan. The update will be rolling out in all regions soon.

The build numbers of the prepared Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 updates for Global, EEA, Indonesia, and Taiwan are V14.0.3.0.SJZMIXM, V14.0.1.0.SJZEUXM, V14.0.1.0.SJZIDXM and V14.0.1.0.SJZTWXM. These builds will be available to all Redmi Note 9 Pro users in the near future. This is good news for users. With the new Android 12-based MIUI 14, Redmi Note 9 Pro will now run much more stable, faster, and more responsive.

In addition, this update should offer new home screen features to users. Because Redmi Note 9 Pro users are looking forward to MIUI 14. It should be noted that the new upcoming MIUI is based on Android 12. Redmi Note 9 Pro will not receive the Android 13 update. Although this is sad, you will still be able to experience the MIUI 14 interface in the near future.

So when will the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 update be released for Global, EEA, Indonesia, and Taiwan regions? This update will be released by “Mid-April” at the latest. Because these builds have been tested for a long time and are prepared for you to have the best experience! It will first be rolled out to Mi Pilots. Please wait patiently until then.

Where can download the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.