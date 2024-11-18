Oppo confirms Reno 13 series launch on Nov. 25; Device details, design revealed

Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 13 series will debut in its local market on November 25. To this end, the brand shared some of the official details of the lineup as leaks involving the models continue to surface online.

The Reno 13 series will debut alongside the brand’s other creations next week in China. The lineup is now available for pre-order online in the said market. According to the company’s materials, both models will be available in Midnight Black and Butterfly Purple, but both models will also have exclusive colors. As per Oppo, the vanilla variant will also offer Galaxy Blue, while the Pro version has Starlight Pink. The models are offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options, but the vanilla model comes with an additional 16GB/256GB configuration.

As the brand has previously shared, the Oppo Reno 13 series will have an Apple iPhone-like design, thanks to its new camera island layout. The models, however, will differ in specs, with the Pro variant boasting a curved display.

Earlier leaks revealed that the vanilla model has a 50MP main rear camera and a 50MP selfie unit. The Pro model, meanwhile, is believed to be armed with a Dimensity 8350 chip (Dimensity 8300 in some reports and Geekbench appearance) and a huge quad-curved 6.83″ display. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, it will be the first phone to offer the said SoC, which will be paired with up to 16GB/1T configuration. The account also shared that it will feature a 50MP selfie camera and a rear camera system with a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto with a 3x zoom arrangement. The same leaker has previously shared that fans can also expect 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, a 5900mAh battery, a “high” rating for dust and waterproof protection, and magnetic wireless charging support via a protective case.