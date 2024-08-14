Staying Safe in the Digital Age: How to Keep Your Smartphone Safe From Online Threats

The world is becoming more and more digital with each day that passes, and our lives have mainly moved to the small screen of our smartphones. In our daily lives, smartphones have become an essential tool, which services as a communication device, a personal assistant, and a hub for hours of entertainment. However, because of their crucial role in our lives, smartphones have also become a prime target for online threats.

Threats such as malware, phishing attacks, and data breaches are constantly present if you own a smartphone. Luckily, there are many initiatives you can take in which you can ensure the safety of your smartphone, and combining various initiatives is the best way to continuously stay safe online. Such initiatives include anything from checking the website trust and using biometric authentication, to using reliable security software and avoiding public Wi-Fi networks.

Perform website trust checks

One way to ensure that your smartphone is safe from vicious online threats is to ensure that the websites you visit are safe. You can use online tools to conduct a website trust check by connecting with Google. Then the software will check the URLs in your search history against a list of unsafe websites, to identify potential threatening websites. You can also use the tool before you visit a website.

By examining your browsing history, you can be alerted by potential threats, so you in the future can stay away from these websites.

Update your operating system and apps

The simplest and most effective way to protect your smartphone from online threats is to ensure that you always update your operating system (OS) and the apps on your smartphone. This is because software updates include patches for security vulnerabilities which otherwise could be exploited by cybercriminals.

To make it easiest for you, and to ensure you do not miss out on updates or forget about it, you could enable automatic updates. Most smartphones have an option to automatically download and install updates. However, you should still make it a habit to check for updates regularly in your device settings and in the app store.

Strong passwords and biometric authentication

One thing you must always make a habit of is to create strong passwords and to use biometric authentication when possible. By securing your phone with these measures, you can prevent unauthorized access to your smartphone.

To create a strong password, it is recommended to use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Furthermore, you should avoid using easily guessable information, so, for example, do not use your birthday or common words. You can also enable biometric authentication in many features on most smartphones, where you can use either fingerprint scanning or facial recognition as an extra layer of security.

Install reliable security software

Making sure to keep your smartphone safe from vicious online threats should include installing reliable security software. This type of software will provide real-time protection against malware, phishing attempts, and other online threats.

You could for example install a reputable antivirus app. These offers comprehensive protection against online threats by constantly protecting your smartphone by running scans against potential malware, and by warning about phishing attempts and other online threats. You could also install anti-phishing tools, which are security apps that specifically offer anti-phishing features to detect and block phishing attempts.

Be aware of app permissions

Whenever you download a new app, it is recommended to pay close attention to the permission the app requests to run on your device. Some apps can ask for access to sensitive information, which sometimes might not be necessary for the functionality of the app.

To go about this, you should always review app permissions. You should only grant permissions that are essential for the app to functions. Assessing this means making assumptions as to what is needed for an app to work. For example, a flashlight app should not need access to your contacts or location, as these are irrelevant to the purpose of the app. Otherwise, both Android and iOS offer permission manager tools, which support you in managing app permissions by allowing you to review and adjust them as needed.

Avoid public Wi-Fi networks

Even though public Wi-Fi networks can be a convenience, and even though they have been created with the best of intentions, they are also a hotspot for cybercriminals looking to intercept your data. One way to stay safe is by using a Virtual Private Network, also known as a VPN. These encrypt your internet connection, which makes it more difficult for hackers to access your data.

It is also recommended to disable auto-connect. By turning off auto-connect features for Wi-Fi networks, you can prevent your device from automatically joining unsecured networks.

Remember to back up your data

If you make sure to regularly back up your data, you can ensure that you can recover your information in case your smartphone is compromised. This could for example be by using cloud services to store your data securely online. These are especially beneficial as the backing up of the data happens automatically.

You could also consider local backups such as your computer or an external hard drive to constantly back up your data.

Be cautious of phishing attempts

Phishing attempts is a phenomenon in which vicious hackers use the identity of trusted sources to place malware on your device. Phishing attempts can happen in the shape of emails, text messages, or even through social media messages. One way to protect yourself is to verify the sender’s information. By checking the sender’s email address or phone number, you can ensure the sender is legitimate.

You should also avoid clicking on suspicious links. A tip is to hover the mouse over the links to see the actual URL before clicking. So, if the URL looks suspicious, you should not click on it. Lastly, it can be wise to use anti-phishing features, which are often provided by email providers and security apps. These can detect and block phishing attempts.

Enable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA, adds an extra layer of security. This method requires two forms of verification before granting access to your accounts.

When you set up 2FA, you will quickly learn that the most common methods include either receiving a code via SMS to verify your log-in attempt, or by using an authentication app to confirm your log-in attempt.