TENAA listing reveals Realme 13 Pro+ design

A TENAA certification has revealed the designs of the upcoming Realme 13 Pro+ model even before its launch this month.

The device is expected to make its debut soon, but Realme remains mum about its specifics. Nonetheless, Realme teased the phone in a recent post, noting that the Realme 13 Pro series will feature its first “professional AI “ camera. The smartphone brand also shared the silhouette of the device, partially unveiling a portion of its camera island.

Now, a TENAA certification has fully removed the veil from the mysterious Realme 13 Pro+, showing its front and back design. According to the images shared, the phone will have curved side edges for its display. The back, on the other hand, sports a huge circular camera island contained in a metal ring with HYPERIMAGE+ branding at the bottom. This complements the earlier image tease shared by the brand.

According to the listing, the mid-range phone will be armed with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, a 32MP selfie camera, a triple rear camera system, and a 6.7” OLED with a 2412 x 1080px resolution.

Aside from those details, here’s what we know about the Realme 13 Pro+ so far: