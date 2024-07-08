TENAA listing reveals Realme 13 Pro+ design

A TENAA certification has revealed the designs of the upcoming Realme 13 Pro+ model even before its launch this month.
The device is expected to make its debut soon, but Realme remains mum about its specifics. Nonetheless, Realme teased the phone in a recent post, noting that the Realme 13 Pro series will feature its first “professional AI “ camera. The smartphone brand also shared the silhouette of the device, partially unveiling a portion of its camera island.
Now, a TENAA certification has fully removed the veil from the mysterious Realme 13 Pro+, showing its front and back design. According to the images shared, the phone will have curved side edges for its display. The back, on the other hand, sports a huge circular camera island contained in a metal ring with HYPERIMAGE+ branding at the bottom. This complements the earlier image tease shared by the brand.
According to the listing, the mid-range phone will be armed with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, a 32MP selfie camera, a triple rear camera system, and a 6.7” OLED with a 2412 x 1080px resolution.
Aside from those details, here’s what we know about the Realme 13 Pro+ so far:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
- 6.7” OLED (2412 x 1080 pixels)
- 50MP/8MP/50MP rear camera setup (50MP Sony Lytia LYT-701 main and 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 telephoto)
- 32MP selfie camera
- 5,050mAh battery
- 80W wired charging