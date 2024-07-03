Three Ways to Enjoy EURO 2024 on Your Xiaomi Phones

With the seventeenth European Championship underway, the world is almost standing still as 600 of the world’s best professional footballers face off against each other to win the Henri Delaunay trophy. Of course, such a global tournament can be enjoyed in many ways, and Xiaomi phones provide us with enough capacity to do all of it. Let’s see how we can enjoy the world’s most illustrious international football tournament between the palm of our hands.

Watching the matches

Perhaps the most fundamental use for our phones. Xiaomi phones are well-known for their crystal clear and crisp display, as well as a 60Hz refresh rate that captures every possible movement on the pitch. But, even the best phones will not prevent you from falling asleep during a boring game. So, here is the list of games to look forward to in the knockout stage of this year’s European Championship.

Spain vs. Georgia : The Georgian side is playing in their first-ever major knockout game and will face two-time champions Spain. Having already beaten sixth-best team Portugal in the biggest ever upset, Georgia will hope to go further and beyond, while Spain focuses on reaching their first major final since Euro 2012.

Portugal vs. Slovenia : Cristiano Ronaldo went goalless in the group stage of a major tournament for this first time in his glorious career and will need to motivate his Portuguese teammates past one of the underdogs in Slovenia.

Romania vs. the Netherlands : Romania defied the odds and progressed to their first knockouts since 2000 as group winners, where as the Netherlands survived as one of the third-placed teams and will look to silence any doubts.

Austria vs. Turkey : This will become one of the most dynamic and fierce battles of the tournament. Ralf Rangnick took over as Austrian boss and revitalized the fallen giants into topping Group D over France and the Netherlands. Turkey came second to Portugal in Group F, but their entertaining style of play won over the hearts of many.

France vs. Belgium : Saving the best til last, this fixture could have been a final, and it is such a shame to know that one of these two giants will have to go home afterwards. Nevertheless, this match has a potential to become one of the all-time classics.

After these Round of 16 matches, you will also be able to experience the thrill and excitement of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand final of Euro 2024 on your Xiaomi phones, as well as on direct online betting websites. Check them out now or risk losing an opportunity to win big prizes!

Playing mobile games

When it comes to mobile games, Xiaomi is one of the best in the entire market. What a combination it is to take part in a beautiful sport on this world-leading phone. Some of the best football mobile games on the market include the linked of EA Sports FC Mobile, Football Manager 2024 Mobile, eFootball 2024, and Dream League Soccer 2024. EA Sports FC Mobile is currently organizing a special Euro 2024 event where you can play to win legendary Euro player cards and much more.

Using football news applications

With Xiaomi’s 5G capabilities, you will never miss the world’s breaking news and current events! In a sport where many things can happen and turn to its side like football, the ability to follow everything closely by the second is a must-have! This is why you should use applications like The Athletic, SkySports, the official Premier League app, TalkSport, and Goal.com. If you are more interested in receiving goal notifications, observing the starting eleven, or follow the highlights and commentaries, then you should pick OneFootball, Flashscores, Fotmob, Sofascore, and Forza Football.

What if I am not interested in the Euros or football?

Even if you are not interested in the European Championship, worry not! These apps and games still cover many of the world’s most beloved tournaments, such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Copa America, and much more. Even you are not a fan of football, your Xiaomi phones can still provide you with amazing experiences both as a viewing platform or an entertainment device! Basketball, baseball, Formula One, MotoGP, golf. You name it, Xiaomi has it covered!