TopX Popular Games: Your Gateway to Ultimate Entertainment

Plinko, Aviator, Crazy Time, and other titles definilte belong to TopX popular games. You can create your individual list of favorites — compare different gaming environments by their RTPs, volatility, betting limits, and other parameters. The TopX lobby is home to over 4.000 titles, so “manual” analysis may be a bit overwhelming. That’s why checking this guide will come in handy.

What Slot Machines to Choose

Deciding on the right title to test first may be daunting as the catalog includes thousands of credible, RNG-based, and Provably-Fair-empowered slot machines. We are here to help you and introduce you to the latest hits in the market — both staples and recent releases:

Bonanza Billion from BGaming;

Sweet bonanza from Pragmatic Play;

Magic Lamp from Jili Games;

3 Hot Chillies: Hold and Win from ThreeOaks;

Caramelo Jackpot from Onlyplay;

Luck of Tiger: Bonus Combo from NetGame;

Bouncy Bombs from Hacksaw Gaming;

Emperor of India from Red Tiger Gaming;

777 Volt GigaBlox from Yggdrasil Gaming.

Top-Notch Crash Games for Thrilling Gaming for Real Money

Aviator from Spribe has revolutionized the market and started a new era of crash games in the gambling industry. The main distinguishing feature is that players are to track the multiple and cash out before their time runs out. Rounds may take a few seconds only, which contributes to the challenge.

The selection of must-play crash games in the TopX online catalog would be incomplete without the following titles:

TopX Mines from InOut;

JetX from Smartsoft;

Aviatrix from Aviatrix;

Aviator from Spribe;

Tropicana from 100HP Gaming;

Space XY from BGaming;

Zeppelin Mobile from Betsolutions;

Penalty Shoot-Out Street from Evoplay;

Dragon’s Crash from BGaming.

How to Win Against Crash Games and Slot Machines

Both categories are extremely unbiased. Using cheating mechanisms won’t work. Instead, you may get penalized by the TopX brand. Check the table below to diversify your stack of gambling practices.

Game Type Strategy Why It Works Crash Games Set a target multiplier and stick to it.

Use smaller bets to test multiplier patterns.

Cash out early when stakes are higher. Avoids impulsive decisions and locks in profits

Minimizes risk while observing game trends

Secures steady winnings without overreaching Slot Machines Play games with high RTP (Return to Player).

Utilize free spins and bonus rounds.

Switch machines after consecutive losses. Maximizes long-term payout potential

Increases playtime without additional costs

Resets potential winning cycles

Wrapping It Up

The variety of games at TopX isn’t under debate — hundreds of titles from developers like Pragmatic Play and Microgaming are within your reach. However, to join the next-level gambling elite, you are to maximize your winning chances. Follow our tips and streamline your efforts with TopX online casino bonuses and promotions.