Vanilla Motorola Edge 50’s BIS appearance suggests Indian launch

Motorola could soon introduce the vanilla Edge 50 model, and India might be one of the markets that will welcome it upon its arrival.

The model was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website carrying the XT2407-3 model number. The certification doesn’t reveal any details about the device, but its appearance on the platform is a huge indication of its impending arrival in the Indian market.

It should join the current Edge 50 lineup, which now offers the Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Ultra. Other platforms affirming the model’s approaching debut include the TDRA, FCC, and EEC, where the device already made appearances.

Despite the lack of information on the BIS website, here are the expected details from the standard Motorola Edge 50 model:

12GB/512GB configuration

5,000mAh battery

68W charging

NFC support

5G connectivity

Android 14 OS

Via