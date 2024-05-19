Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Everything You Need To Know

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is now official in India following its announcement this week.

The phone joins the other Edge 50 creations of the brand, including the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which were also introduced recently. The new model comes with a decent set of features and specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also houses a huge 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

The smartphone comes in two configurations and three color options with distinctive textures: Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish, Hot Pink vegan suede finish, and Forest Blue PMMA acrylic glass finish.

Ultimately, the Edge 50 Fusion will be available on May 22 through Flipkart, Motorola’s Indian website, and “all leading retail stores.” The model will have a starting price of ₹22,999, albeit the company will offer some sale discounts to allow consumers to get up to ₹2,000 discount.

Here are more details about the new smartphone: