Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro Teased in India; Launch Imminent

Vivo has teased two of its upcoming new devices in India; Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro. The company has today launched the Vivo X80 series of smartphones in China. The company is expected to launch the flagship series in India in the coming months. Now, the brand is gearing up to introduce the Vivo T1 and T1 Pro smartphone in India.

Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro to launch in India soon

The company has shared a teaser image on its official social media platform which mentions the Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro and the launch has been flagged as “Coming soon”. The devices will be the latest addition to the Vivo T-series in India. The teaser image does shares a glimpse of the device which looks pretty similar to the recently leaked renders of the Vivo S15E. The device was previously tipped to sport an AMOLED display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The device will reportedly come pre-installed with the latest FunTouchOS based on Android 12. While the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W have yet to be officially revealed, the company has teased and confirmed the device’s arrival in India. The standard Vivo T1 44W is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and the device’s name suggests that it will support 44W fast wired charging. The T1 Pro will have a fast wired charging support of 66W and a triple or quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary wide sensor.

The Vivo T1 44W is expected to debut in India under the price category of INR 20,000 and the T1 Pro will debut under the price category of INR 30,000. The official prices may vary as this is just an expectation. More details about the device will be revealed officially by the company soon.