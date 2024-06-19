Vivo T3 Lite 5G to debut with less than ₹12K price tag in India by end of month

Vivo is reportedly launching the Vivo T3 Lite 5G this month in India. Its price is believed to be less than ₹12,000.

The new phone is expected to be another affordable phone from the brand following the release of the Vivo T3x 5G and Vivo T3 5G. With its “Lite” branding, however, the upcoming model is expected to come at a much lower price. To recall, the 4GB/128GB variant of the T3x sells for ₹13,499, while the T3 comes at ₹19,999.

With this, according to a leak, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be offered for less than ₹12,000 in the Indian market.

Aside from its price tag, the leak claims that the phone will be armed with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a 50MP Sony AI camera system. Details about the other departments of the T3 Lite are unavailable, but Vivo is expected to unveil them before the month ends.

Despite the lack of details, there’s a huge chance that it will adopt many of the features available in its T3 5G sibling. To recall, here are the details of the phone:

Vivo T3 boasts the Sony IMX882 as its 50MP primary camera with OIS. It is accompanied by a 2 MP f/2.4 depth lens. Sadly, the third lens-like element in the camera island is not actually a camera but just for gimmick purposes. In front, it offers a 16MP selfie camera.

Its display measures 6.67 inches and is AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and is available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge.

The device runs Funtouch 14 out of the box and is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colorways.

