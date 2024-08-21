T3 Pro is coming on August 27; Vivo to confirm more details as launch nears

Vivo has finally given a date for the debut of its Vivo T3 Pro: August 27. Alongside the news, the company shared that it would confirm the other details of the phone as the said date approaches.

The company shared the details through the Vivo T3 Pro’s official microsite on Flipkart. On the page, Vivo also shared that it will reveal its processor, camera, and battery details on August 21, 23, and 26, respectively.

One of the details already confirmed by the page includes the design of the Vivo T3 Pro, which has a semi-curved orange (other colors could soon be revealed) back panel with a leather finish and a thin body.

The front of the Vivo T3 Pro has also been revealed. According to the images, the phone will have a 3D curved AMOLED with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Vivo shared that the screen will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness, adding that it is the “brightest curved phone in the segment.”

The rear camera island is semi-square with rounded corners. It houses the camera lenses (including a Sony IMX component) and the ring light and is encased in a metal element, which has a color complementing the side frame and orange back panel.

As for the processor and battery that Vivo described as “Turbo,” leaks claim that they are a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a 5500mAh battery, respectively.

Stay tuned for more details!