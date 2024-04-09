Retail box reveals Vivo V30e 5G’s official design

The official front and back designs of the upcoming Vivo V30e 5G have finally been revealed, thanks to the phone’s retail box that surfaced online recently.

The Vivo V30e 5G is expected to be announced soon. In a recent leak shared by tipster Paras Guglani on X, it should soon arrive in India with a curved display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, and 8GB RAM. While this claim just echoes the things reported in past reports, Guglani’s post adds new details to what we know by sharing the official-looking retail box of the said model.

Based on the image shared, the Vivo V30e 5G will feature a huge rounded camera module in the back. It will house the camera units of the phone and the flash. Based on past reports, the V30e camera will have an f/1.79 aperture size. This aperture size indicates that the device will adopt the 64MP primary lens of the Vivo V29e. The details of the rear ultra wide-angle sensor and selfie camera of the unit are unknown, but if it follows the path of V29e, it could likely get an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 50MP selfie camera.

The image also affirms claims about the curved display of the phone alongside its thin bezels. In front, the Vivo V30e 5G sports a punch hole cutout for the selfie camera, while its back also seems to have minimal curves in the edges.

According to other reports, Vivo V30e 5G will also get the following features: