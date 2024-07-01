Listings show Vivo is now preparing V40 Indian version, V40e for debut

It seems Vivo will soon make another announcement involving its V40 series. This time, it could introduce the new V40e model and the Indian variant of its V40 device.

That’s according to the devices spotted recently by folks at Gizmochina on the IMEI and Bureau of Indian Standards platforms. The vanilla V40 and V40e have appeared on BIS and IMEI, respectively, suggesting the brand is now preparing them for launch.

In the listings, the model numbers of the phones and their monickers are confirmed (V2418 for the V40e and V2348 for the standard V40). However, aside from those things, no other details are shared about the two 5G models.

On a positive note, we already know the details about the global version of the V40, which was presented in Madrid in June alongside the V40 Lite. This variant could hand down several of its details to the Indian variant of V40. To recall, the device offers the following: