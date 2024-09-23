Vivo to launch a different V40 Lite version on September 25 in Indonesia

Vivo has started teasing a different V40 Lite version for its fans in Indonesia. According to the company, the smartphone’s full launch will be this Wednesday, September 25.

The company launched the dedicated page of the V40 Lite on its official website in Indonesia ahead of the date. The page confirms several details of the phone, including its 5000mAh battery, 80W charging support, three color options (Titanium Silver, Pearl Violent, and Carbon Black), 32MP selfie camera, 50MP Sony IMX882 main + 8MP ultrawide rear camera setup, AI capabilities (AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Documents), and 120Hz AMOLED display.

An unboxing video further confirms other details of the 4G phone, such as its 8GB RAM option, RAM expansion capability, 256 storage option, 6.68″ display measurement, FHD resolution, Snapdragon 685 chip with Adreno 610 chip, and FunTouchOS 14 system.

This set of details is different from the earlier V40 Lite version launched by Vivo in June, which came with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, a 6.78″ Full HD+ curved AMOLED, triple rear camera (50MP Sony IMX882 main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro), a 5,500mAh battery, and 44W FlashCharge.

In a way, the new phone seems to be closer to the Vivo Y100 4G, which was launched in May with the following details:

6nm Snapdragon 685 4G chip

8GB RAM, plus 8GB extended RAM

256 GB storage with 1 TB expandable storage via a micro SD card

6.67″ 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits local peak brightness

3D flat design

50MP main cam, 2MP bokeh

8MP selfie

5000mAh battery

80W FlashCharge capability

Android 14-based Funtouch 14 OS

In-display fingerprint scanning

Breeze Green and Crystal Black colors

7.79mm thickness

186g weight

IP54 rating

Around $250 price tag

