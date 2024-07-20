Vivo V40 Pro’s BIS listing confirms approaching India debut

The Vivo V40 Pro should be announced in India soon.

That is practically confirmed by the phone’s listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards website (via 91Mobiles), where it was spotted carrying the V2347 model number.

No other details about the phone have been revealed on the platform, but earlier reports have already leaked several key information about it. To start, its appearance on a UK carrier website showed that it would be available in two variants, which come with and without the NFC feature.

Most recently, a report claimed that the V40 Pro (alongside the vanilla Vivo V40 model Indian version) would come in India with a powerful camera system through the company’s ZEISS tech integration. According to an industry insider, it will provide “best-in-class” imaging power.

The news follows the arrival of the ZEISS integration in the V30 Pro after being exclusive to the company’s X series for years. According to the company, it plans to introduce ZEISS to the camera systems of its future flagships.

No other official details about the Indian versions of the V40 Pro are available, but it could borrow several details from the global variant of the standard Vivo V40 model, which offers the following: