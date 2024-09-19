Vivo V40e reportedly costs between ₹20K to ₹30K; More device details leak

Ahead of Vivo’s official announcement for the Vivo V40e, its pricing range has surfaced online. According to the latest leak, the phone will be priced between ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.

The Vivo V40e is reportedly launching this month, but the brand remains mum about the phone’s details. Despite this, leaks have been consistent, revealing more and more information about the smartphone.

The latest points to the Vivo V40e’s pricing range. According to a recent report, it will fall within the ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 range of the Indian smartphone market. This pricing complements earlier reports about the phone’s specifications, including its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, 5500mAh battery, and 50MP main camera.

Aside from its pricing range, other details of the Vivo V40e have also leaked, such as its 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, 50MP selfie camera, and IP65 rating. It is rumored to be the “slimmest” phone coming to the market.

According to leaks and rumors, the Vivo V40e will also offer the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip (other rumors claim it would be Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 )

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB confirgurations

6.78” curved 120Hz AMOLED with 4500nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 50MP Samsung JN1

5500 mAh battery

80W charging

Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14

IP65 rating

Monsoon Green and Royal Bronze colors

Via