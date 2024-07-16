Vivo releases update in Vietnam after certain models damaged users’ ID cards via NFC

Vivo has finally addressed an issue in Vietnam, where users are experiencing problems with certain NFC-capable smartphone models from the brand.

Several users earlier reported damaging the chips in their ID cards after using them in their Vivo smartphones. Interestingly, smartphone owners shared that this only happened in select models purchased outside Vietnam, including the X100 Pro, X100 Ultra, and X100S Pro.

As per reports, users who tried to use their Vivo smartphones with their ID cards resulted in the latter malfunctioning afterward.

Vivo admitted that the issue was caused by a software incompatibility between its software running the phones’ NFC capability and the ID cards in Vietnam. The company has now started rolling out an update to end the issue. Vivo smartphone owners who bought their units from China are being encouraged to get the update to prevent the same problem from happening to their ID cards.

