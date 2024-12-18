New Vivo X200 global update includes photo glare reduction switch

Vivo has started rolling out a new update for the global version of its Vivo X200 series models. The update addresses an earlier issue in the camera that caused glare in photos and also includes other additions and improvements.

Weeks ago, different users shared reports about the Vivo X200 models in China experiencing camera glare issues. Now, it seems Vivo also wants to resolve the problem in the global versions of the X200 and X200 Pro.

This will be through the company’s latest PDF2415_EX_A_15.0.9.19.W30 update. This covers the X200 and X200 Pro running Funtouch OS 15 and needs 468MB to download.

The update features a new photo glare reduction switch, which can be activated in Album > Image editing > AI erase > Glare reduction. This should prevent the glare issues in the X200 cameras, which the company said is “a common phenomenon in optical photography.”

Aside from the said fix, the update also includes several improvements in different sections of the system. Here is the changelog of the update:

System

Updated to December 2024 Google security patch to improve system security.

Fixed the occasional issue where features do not work properly in some apps in split-screen mode.

Fixed the occasional issue of abnormal power consumption in standby mode.

Camera

Added a photo glare reduction switch. Once turned on, glare reduction will work with certain photo-taking features. It automatically reduces glare effects in finished photos in certain scenarios and also allows you to keep glare effects based on your requirements.

Albums

Added the AI Glare Reduction feature that processes glare in already taken photos in Albums. Path: Albums > Image editing > AI erase > Glare reduction.

Multimedia

Optimized audio parameters to improve audio playback effects.

Apps

Optimized third-party app compatibility to fix the occasional issue where some apps do not work properly.

Status bar & notifications