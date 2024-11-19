Vivo Y300 5G reportedly costs ₹20K in India

A new leak claims that the Vivo Y300 5G will sell for ₹19,000 in India.

The Vivo Y300 5G is set to launch in India this Thursday. The company recently revealed the phone’s design, which boasts a vertical pill-shaped camera island and a flat design.

Now, leaker Paras Guglani shared on X that the model will cost ₹19,000 in India, although it is unknown if this is already the discounted launch price. The post also suggests that the phone’s chipset and camera won’t be entirely impressive but notes that it will support 80W charging.

As per earlier leaks, the Y300 will have a titanium design and be available in Phantom Purple, Titanium Silver, and Emerald Green. It was also revealed that it would have a Sony IMX882 main camera, an AI Aura Light, and 80W wired fast charging.

The phone has a similar design as the V40 Lite 5G, pushing speculations that it could just be a rebranded model of the said device. If true, fans can expect the following details:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

8GB/128GB (between ₹21000 and ₹22000) and 8GB/256GB (between ₹24000 and ₹25000) configurations

6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1200nits peak brightness and in-screen fingerprint sensor

32MP selfie camera

50MP IMX882 main + 2MP depth rear camera setup

5000mAh battery

80W charging

FuntouchOS 14

Titanium Silver, Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green colors

Via