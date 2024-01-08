We answered: When Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G HyperOS update will be rolled out?

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is a device that users love to use. It’s curious when the HyperOS update will come to this device. We have seen many people recently asking when the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G HyperOS update will be rolled out. Now we will answer all your questions. HyperOS is an important user interface update and will make a big splash on your device.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G HyperOS update

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is a smartphone unveiled in 2023. It was shipped with Android 11 based MIUI 13 out of the box and is currently running Android 13 based MIUI 14. HyperOS 1.0 will be the last major system update for this smartphone. Because the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will not receive the Android 14 update. We think HyperOS 2.0 will require at least an Android 14 operating system. Currently, the Android 13 based HyperOS update is being tested for the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G: OS1.0.0.8.THGMIXM, OS1.0.0.2.THGEUXM (sweet_k6a)

Meet the last internal HyperOS builds of Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G. Android 13 based HyperOS update will start rolling out in the future. So when will the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G receive the HyperOS update? What is the release date of HyperOS? The smartphone will receive the HyperOS update in “Mid-February“. Please wait patiently. Just ask us for updates, any other sources, individuals, or communities making statements other than ours are not reliable.

Source: Xiaomiui