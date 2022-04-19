Xiaomi 12 Ultra may feature world’s first Sony IMX 989 sensor

An upcoming camera sensor for smartphones, made by Sony was recently exposed online. The real identity of the sensor was not unveiled or leaked anywhere, but it was belonging to the IMX 9XX series. Now, Digital Chat Station has commented something on the sensor and tipped its real identity, let’s see what he has to say.

Sony IMX 989 on the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

According to the popular leakster Digital Chat Station, the Sony sensor which was recently exposed online is none other than the forthcoming Sony IMX 989. He has posted the following information on the Chinese Microblogging platform Weibo. He further says the size of the sensor will be close to an inch. The sensor will have 50 million pixels and the IMX 989, just like IMX 866, will have luxurious parameters. The IMX 989 will definitely be a huge upgrade over its predecessor.

Now, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra was previously tipped to feature IMX 9xx and IMX 8xx camera sensors, and as the leak of the IMX 989 sensor has started coming up, it is expected that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Sony IMX 989 camera sensor. The device was previously spotted with an oreo-shaped camera bump and with huge sized camera sensor located inside, the IMX 989 could very well be the one from them.

On the other hand, another Weibo tipster revealed the following information: IMX 866 will be used by Vivo in their smartphones, IMX 989 will be used by Xiaomi in their smartphones, and IMX 800 will be reserved. Even though he did not explicitly state that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by the IMX 989 camera sensor, if we combine both pieces of information, the presence of the IMX 989 is once again tipped on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.