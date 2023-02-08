Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing, render images and storage configurations revealed!

Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing has just leaked online! A tech leaker (@billbil_kun on Twitter) has shared both Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing and render images together.

Rumors say that Xiaomi 13 series will be introduced globally at MWC (Mobile World Congress) but Lei Jun states Xiaomi 13 series will be launched on February 26 which is earlier than MWC’s event. We might see Xiaomi 13 series at MWC as well. Mobile World Congress will begin on February 27 and end on March 2. We expect Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro to be released altogether.

Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing

A couple weeks left for the launch Xiaomi 13 series and a Twitter user shared some render images and the price info in Europe. Note that preorders of Xiaomi 13 Lite will not be shipped until March 8.