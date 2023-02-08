Xiaomi Leaks and Upcoming Devices
Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing, render images and storage configurations revealed!

Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing has just leaked online! A tech leaker (@billbil_kun on Twitter) has shared both Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing and render images together.

Rumors say that Xiaomi 13 series will be introduced globally at MWC (Mobile World Congress) but Lei Jun states Xiaomi 13 series will be launched on February 26 which is earlier than MWC’s event. We might see Xiaomi 13 series at MWC as well. Mobile World Congress will begin on February 27 and end on March 2. We expect Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro to be released altogether.

Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing

A couple weeks left for the launch Xiaomi 13 series and a Twitter user shared some render images and the price info in Europe. Note that preorders of Xiaomi 13 Lite will not be shipped until March 8.

@billbil_kun on Twitter claims the 256 GB version of Xiaomi 13 Lite will cost €549 in Europe and comes in black and blue colors. It may sound a little costly but Xiaomi 13 Lite will be much better at camera compared to its predecessor, Xiaomi 12 Lite. Don’t forget that €549 is the European pricing for the 256 GB model, with that being said it will be even cheaper if Xiaomi releases the 128 GB model.
We also believe Xiaomi 13 Lite will be a rebranded version of Xiaomi CIVI 2. Xiaomi 13 Lite will feature dual front cameras, one is wide and the other one is ultra-wide. You can use the ultra-wide camera for your group selfies and also Xiaomi 13 Lite’s wide front camera has autofocus. It also equips Sony IMX 766 as the main camera. Since it will be a rebrand, you can read Xiaomi 13 Lite’s expected specs from this link, and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

