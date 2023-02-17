Xiaomi 13 series pricing leaked ahead of the launch event, very close to Samsung and iPhone pricing!

Xiaomi is about to reveal their 2023 flagship smartphones globally, Xiaomi 13 series pricing details leaked ahead of February 26 launch. We just revealed the price of Xiaomi 13 Lite, now we also have pricing details for the entire lineup. You can read our previous article from this link: Xiaomi 13 Lite European pricing, render images and storage configurations revealed!

This year’s MWC (Mobile World Congress event) will begin on February 27 and end on March 2. We expect Xiaomi to showcase their Xiaomi 13 lineup on MWC event. Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be revealed globally.

Xiaomi 13 Lite will be a mid-range phone, while Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will have the latest chipset and cameras. While the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are the best flagship devices by Xiaomi, their prices have increased as well since they have started to have latest hardware.

Xiaomi 13 series pricing

All the phones will be revealed on February 26 and we already have the pricing of Xiaomi 13 series. Hang on to your hat, Xiaomi’s pricing is almost same as Samsung’s flagship phones and even iPhones.

Xiaomi 13 Lite’s 8/128 GB variant will be priced at €499. You have to pay extra €50 for 256 GB variant, making it priced at €549. It’s a reasonable price but don’t forget the lite model doesn’t have a flagship CPU.

Xiaomi 13 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs €999, on the other hand 12/256 GB variant of Xiaomi 13 Pro costs €1299! In Germany, iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB costs €1429, while Samsung S23+ 256 GB costs €1199.

What do you think about Xiaomi 13 series pricing? Please comment down below!

