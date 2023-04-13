Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event to bring new Xiaomi Pad 6 and Mi Band 8!

We informed you that Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event will be held on April 18 in our previous article. Xiaomi’s recently shared photos on their social media accounts reveal that the launch event will not only showcase their new phone, but also unveil the latest addition to their tablet series, namely Xiaomi Pad 6, alongside Xiaomi Smart Band 8, their latest smart fitness tracker. No surprises there, we had already shared with you that Xiaomi Pad 6 will be introduced at the launch event earlier. Xiaomi Pad 6 series will be launched with Xiaomi 13 Ultra!

Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Smart Band 8

Xiaomi has released the initial promotional images of Xiaomi Smart Band 8. While these images do not reveal much about its features, it seems there’s minor difference in the design compared to previous series as a Mi Band classic. Note that Mi Band branding has been changed to “Xiaomi Smart Band”.

While there is limited information currently available about the Xiaomi Smart Band 8, we know that it is equipped with a 3.87V battery, and Bluetooth 5.1 technology. Furthermore, it bears the model number “M2239B1“. One of the most important things for a wearable device is the battery life, we will share more details in the coming days.

Xiaomi will introduce Xiaomi Pad 6 series on April 18, the new series features two devices, Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. However, only Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available globally, as the Pro model will be exclusive to the Chinese market. Xiaomi shared an image revealing that the Xiaomi Pad 6 will feature a dual camera setup, but it will not have Leica’s optimization. As tablets are not primarily used for photography or videography, this may not be a significant factor to consider anyways.

Xiaomi Pad 5 featured a Snapdragon 860, while Xiaomi Pad 6 will come with more powerful Snapdragon 870. Globally, it will be available in India and China. Both the tablets will be running MIUI 14 on top of Android 13 out of the box. Xiaomi Pad 6 series will be compatible with a detachable keyboard, which can seamlessly integrate with MIUI to enable fast navigation through the UI thanks to the gestures implemeted on keyboard’s touchpad. Xiaomi’s new implementation makes Xiaomi Pad 6 working like a laptop. The keyboard is also equipped with an NFC antenna, making it a breeze to share files from your phone to your tablet. Read our previous article to learn more about Xiaomi Pad 6’s keyboard functionalities.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will come with a AMOLED display with 1880*2880 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power the Pro model. Unfortunately, this model will not be available in the global market, but Xiaomi Pad 6 is also a very powerful tablet as well, the performance of Snapdragon 870 will be more than enough for most users.