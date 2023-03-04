Xiaomi Pad 6 series will come with new Xiaomi keyboard have appeared!

Leaked images show the latest Xiaomi keyboard, this new keyboard which has a very compact design, maybe a specially designed keyboard for Xiaomi’s next tablet, the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 / Pad 6 Pro. Kacper Skrzypek, a tech blogger on Twitter has shared his findings about the new Xiaomi Pad Keyboard. Although it is not yet certain, it appears quite possible that this keyboard will be made for the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 series.

Xiaomi Keyboard – Xiaomi Pad 6 Series

Xiaomi Pad 5 which is released 2 years ago, has its own keyboard which you need to buy it separately. However, this new keyboard, which was leaked online, is rumored to have NFC functionality.

This is something new since Xiaomi Pad 5’s keyboard does not have an NFC antenna. You will be able to share files and photos between your Xiaomi tablet and smartphone. As seen on the images, this new keyboard has a trackpad as well.

You will be able to control the Xiaomi Pad 6 not only by touching its screen but also by using touchpad gestures with the new Xiaomi keyboard. Here’s a brief look at how Xiaomi’s gestures implementation works.

Swipe your two fingers from the right or left edge of the touchpad to go back

Swipe up with three fingers to go home screen

Swipe down from the upper right corner to open the control center (the left corner goes to the notification center)

Swipe left or right with three fingers to switch between apps

Swipe down with three fingers to take a screenshot

Swipe up and pause with three fingers to open the recent apps menu

