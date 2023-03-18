Xiaomi Pad 6 series will be launched with Xiaomi 13 Ultra!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be Xiaomi’s best premium mobile smartphone. The model developed in cooperation with Leica is very curious. We have already revealed some features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Likewise, the key features of the Xiaomi Pad 6 series have been revealed.

There are certain questions that come to mind, when will the Xiaomi Pad 6 series be introduced? Today we would like to announce that the Xiaomi Pad 6 series will be released with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The new tablets will be launched with the most premium Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi Pad 6 series with Xiaomi 13 Ultra

The Xiaomi Pad 6 series will be Xiaomi’s new tablets. The series consists of 2 models. These are the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. We have already leaked the important specs of the tablets.

Xiaomi Pad 6, Snapdragon 870 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Their codenames are respectively “pipa” and “liuqin“. It is being asked when the tablets will be released. With the latest information we have, we can say that the Xiaomi Pad 6 series will be launched with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Here are the last internal MIUI builds of all products!

The MIUI build of Xiaomi 13 Ultra is not ready yet. The last internal MIUI build is V14.0.0.34.TMACNXM. The update is in preparation. It is confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will not be introduced anytime soon, as it is not ready yet. The MIUI builds of the other two tablets are now ready.

The last internal MIUI builds are V14.0.1.0.TMYCNXM and V14.0.2.0.TMZCNXM. However, this does not mean that the tablets will be released immediately. We will see the Xiaomi Pad 6 series together with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. We can say that the new products will be launched at the “End of April“.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 series includes significant improvements over the previous Xiaomi Pad 5 series. It can be said that there is a transition to a higher level at a hardware level. If you are curious about the features of the tablets, you can click here. So what do you guys think about this article? Do not forget to share your opinions.