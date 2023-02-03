Xiaomi 13 vs iPhone 14 – Which is Better?

Today, we are comparing Xiaomi 13 vs iPhone 14. And in this way, we also compare two biggest phone brands: Xiaomi and Apple. Which one is better is a very controversial subject. Let’s end this controversy by comparing the specifications, design details, benchmark scores and prices of these devices.

Comparison: Xiaomi 13 vs iPhone 14

These flagship devices released by Apple and Xiaomi towards the end of 2022. Both devices are at the forefront with their high-end specifications. Xiaomi and Apple ongoing rivalry for years will continue with these two devices.

Design and Dimensions

Of course, first thing we will look at when comparing these devices is the design and device dimensions.

Xiaomi 13 is looks very stylish. Device has 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.0mm body dimensions and 189gr weight. In design part, two options greet you, leather and ceramic cases. With a 6.36″ screen, device has a beautiful design and quite elegant for today’s flagship devices.

And iPhone 14 dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm and weighs 172gr. Design of device, which has a 6.1″ screen size, looks very high quality with completely glass and steel frames. This device has an ideal design and weight.

So, in design part, we see that both devices are quite stylish, but iPhone 14 device is one click ahead in terms of usability. And the Xiaomi 13 is little heavy, and its leaving it behind.

Performance

Next comparison part is performance, this part where the processors will compete is very important.

Xiaomi 13 is quite ambitious when it comes to performance, because includes Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm). This chipset includes 1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3, 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715, 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 and 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 cores/clock rates. It’s a performance beast with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage options. AnTuTu – Geekbench scores of this device are as follows, respectively: 1.320.000 and 1504 – 5342 (single/multi-core).

And iPhone 14 lags behind in performance, because it’s a generation behind in terms of processor. Device, which comes with Apple’s self-made Apple A15 Bionic (4 nm) chipset, works very stable. This chipset has 2 x 3.23 GHz Avalanche and 4 x 1.82 GHz Blizzard cores/clock rates. iPhone 14 meets users with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB NVMe storage options. AnTuTu – Geekbench scores of this device are as follows, respectively: 850.000 and 1745 – 4877 (single/multi-core).

Xiaomi 13 is also one click ahead in terms of performance. But, both devices will not upset you in terms of performance, because they are quite powerful. Moreover, these benchmark scores don’t matter much, as there won’t be much difference in daily usage.

Display

The part where users connect directly with the phone is, of course device display. In this section, we compare the displays of both devices.

Xiaomi 13 has a 6.36″ FHD+ (1080×2400) Samsung E6 LTPO OLED 120Hz (1900nit) display. With FHD+ resolution, you will capture high detail, and OLED screen will offer much more vivid colors. With 1900nit screen brightness, you can see screen very comfortably even on sunny days. Get smoother images with 120Hz screen refresh rate and enjoy true HDR quality with HDR+ & Dolby Vision support. So, Xiaomi 13 has an excellent display.

And iPhone 14 device has a 6.1″ FHD+ (1170×2532) Super Retina XDR OLED 60Hz (1200nit) display. Screen quality is very good, but you cannot experience Apple’s new Dynamic Island with this device. Because instead of punch hole notch used in other devices in this iPhone series, normal notch is preferred in this device. Since above factors are also valid in this part, iPhone 14 device is also an ambitious device in terms of screen.

Xiaomi 13 device is ahead by an overwhelming margin. There is a pretty big difference between 60Hz and 120Hz. Also, when it comes to notch, Xiaomi 13 is more stylish because that huge notch on iPhone 14 can be annoying to users.

Camera

Camera part is what companies have biggest competition with these days. Both devices are great for photography.

Xiaomi 13 exceeds expectations when it comes to camera. It has 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm with OIS (PDAF) main camera, 10 MP, f/2.0, 75mm with OIS (3.2x optical zoom) (PDAF) telephoto, 12 MP, f/2.2, 15mm (120)˚ (AF) ultrawide and 32MP selfie camera. Main camera is Sony Exmor IMX800 sensor, doing great work in collaboration with Leica. Day shots are extremely detailed, and night shots are quite successful.

And iPhone 14 device has a 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm with sensor-shift OIS (dual pixel PDAF) main camera and 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, (120˚) (AF) ultrawide camera. Day and night shots are excellent, video stabilization is also very successful.

Xiaomi 13 is ahead by far when it comes to camera. It has more cameras, moreover it has better quality camera sensors.

Battery

Battery backups are important, your devices shouldn’t let you down during the day. Both devices are pretty good on battery.

Xiaomi 13 has a 4820mAh battery. It comes with 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge (PD3.0) and 50W wireless charging support. With 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge, device is fully charged in 19 minutes, an incredible speed. With 50W wireless charging, it can be fully charged in 36 minutes. Xiaomi 13 which has a battery capacity that can last until the evening with a single charge, can be fully charged in minutes.

And iPhone 14 has a 3279mAh battery. With wired charging at 20W (PD2.0), it can reach 50% in 30 minutes. 15W MagSafe wireless ve 7.5W Qi wireless charge supports also available. Also pretty good at battery backup, but charging speed and battery capacity is quite poor.

In battery and charging speeds, Xiaomi 13 is overwhelmingly ahead.

Software and Other Specifications

Let’s compare other specifications and device softwares.

Xiaomi 13 device has FOD (fingerprint-on-display) feature, on-screen fingerprint is a very attractive feature nowadays. Stereo speakers offer high sound quality, IP68 certification, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and even IR blaster are included in this device. In software part, Android 13 based MIUI 14 available and this device has a price tag of around $899.

And iPhone 14 device provides security with Face ID, Apple’s Face ID technology is quite advanced and a feature that does not look like the absence of fingerprints. Stereo speakers offers high sound quality, IP68 certification, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC also available in this device. In software part, iOS 16 available and this device has a price tag of around $799.

Conclusion

Both devices are real flagship devices, they have very high performances, attractive designs, good camera performances, stunning screens, and many more specifications. Judging by comparison and considering device prices, we think that Xiaomi 13 is one step ahead. So which one do you think is better? Don’t forget to leave your comments below. Meanwhile, you can find review of Xiaomi 13 Pro device from here. Stay tuned for more.