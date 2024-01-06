Xiaomi 14 Ultra real-life photos surfaced, revealing exciting design

In a recent post on Coolapk, a user shared real-life photos showcasing the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra, offering enthusiasts a sneak peek into the highly anticipated device. Paired with the Xiaomi 14 Pro in the images, the smartphone reveals intriguing details, with the inscription N1 P2 EU badge on the back, unraveling some key specifications.

The alphanumeric sequence provides valuable insights into the device’s identity, with ‘N1’ indicating that it is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, ‘P2’ suggesting it is a prototype version, and ‘EU’ signifying its global edition. This implies that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is currently undergoing testing for its European release, adding a layer of excitement for Xiaomi fans in the region.

The leaked images not only hint at the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s European testing phase but also suggest that the device may see a global release, with potential availability in regions such as Turkey (TR), Taiwan (TW), India (IN), Indonesia (ID), Russia (RU), and China (CN). This aligns with the ‘EU’ designation on the device, indicating a global edition. The codename ‘Aurora’ and model number ‘N1’ further corroborate these speculations, suggesting that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is poised to make its mark on the international stage, offering cutting-edge technology and features to consumers in diverse markets. As the anticipation builds, Xiaomi enthusiasts around the world eagerly await confirmation of the device’s global availability and the exciting prospects it brings.

Powerful Battery and Charging Capabilities

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to house a robust 5180mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without compromising on performance. Impressively, the device supports 90W wired charging, providing users with rapid and efficient charging options. Additionally, wireless charging enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the device boasts 50W wireless charging capabilities.

Impressive Camera Setup

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a stellar camera setup on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The device features a quad-camera array, including a 50MP main sensor with a substantial one-inch sensor size and 1.6μ pixel size. The camera configuration consists of three 50MP lenses, offering versatility with 3.2X, 5X, and macro capabilities. The 3.2X periscope lens, with a focal length of 75mm, supports both telephoto and macro photography, promising users a dynamic and high-quality imaging experience.

Enhanced Display Technology

The leaked information suggests that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will feature an improved ‘Full Screen Brightness’ setting, enhancing the manual control over the display brightness. This improvement is likely to contribute to an even more immersive visual experience for users.

Sleek Design Modifications

Observations from the leaked photos reveal that Xiaomi has made design refinements to the camera module of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The slope of the module has been reduced, presenting a more streamlined and aesthetically pleasing appearance. While the camera module maintains its circular shape, it appears larger and thicker than its predecessor. The overall layout of the cameras remains consistent with the previous model.

Possible Glass Version

There are hints that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may also be available in a glass version, catering to users who prioritize premium build materials and design aesthetics.

In conclusion, the leaked real-life photos of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra on Coolapk have generated considerable excitement among Xiaomi enthusiasts. The device’s impressive camera capabilities, powerful battery, and sleek design modifications suggest that Xiaomi is aiming to deliver a high-end flagship experience with its upcoming release. As more details emerge, anticipation for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is sure to escalate, and fans worldwide eagerly await its official unveiling.

Source: Weibo