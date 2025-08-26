Xiaomi 16 Pro to get new eye protection tech to make flat display ‘bright and soft’

The upcoming Xiaomi 16 Pro reportedly features a flat display with new technology that will make it more eye-friendly.

The Xiaomi 16 series is coming in the last quarter of the year. The lineup is reportedly welcoming new models, including the Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini. As usual, we are also getting a Pro model, which is the star of a recent leak.

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is improving the display of the said model. It is reportedly a 6.8″ with “ultra-narrow” bezels. However, instead of a quad-curved display, the Chinese giant is allegedly opting for a flat LTPO OLED this time. The main highlight of the section is the alleged new tech the brand will be using in the display. The tech is said to have a protection feature, which should allow the display to be bright without making it aggressive to the eye.

Aside from the display, DCS also shared that the Xiaomi 16 Pro will have a triple camera on its back, noting that it can surpass an iPhone’s performance. As per DCS in the past, the vanilla and Pro models both have 50MP1/1.3″ main cameras. Other reports specified that the system features a 50MP SmartSens 590 main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with macro. The model also reportedly offers a 50MP selfie lens, which even supports autofocus and 4K recording at 60fps.

Source