Xiaomi confirms 1M+ Redmi K80 series sales in 10 days

The Redmi K80 series made a successful debut, accumulating over 10 million unit sales just 10 days after hitting the shelves.

The lineup featuring the vanilla K80 model and the K80 Pro launched on November 27. It made quite a mark after reaching more than 600,000 sales on the first day, but Xiaomi has shared more impressive news: its sales have now exceeded a million.

This is now a surprise since previous Redmi K-series models in China also sold very well in the past. To recall, the Redmi K70 Ultra broke the 2024 sales record after hitting stores within the first three hours. Later, the Redmi K70 was discontinued after it attained its life cycle sales plan earlier than expected.

Now, the latest K models of the lineup are the K80 and K80 Pro. The lineup is a powerhouse, thanks to their Snapdragon 9 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips. These are not the only highlights of the phones, as they also have huge 6000mAh+ batteries and an efficient cooling system to make them appealing to gamers.

Here are more details about the K80 series:

Redmi K80

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB/256GB (CN¥2499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2899), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3199), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3599)

LPDDR5x RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.67″ 2K 120Hz AMOLED with 3200nits peak brightness and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP 1/ 1.55″ Light Fusion 800 + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 20MP OmniVision OV20B40

6550mAh battery

90W charging

Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0

IP68 rating

Twilight Moon Blue, Snow Rock White, Mountain Green, and Mysterious Night Black

Redmi K80 Pro