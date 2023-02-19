Xiaomi Game Turbo 5.0 Update — February Update, download and update now!

Xiaomi has officially rolled out Game Turbo 5.0 on global devices, although it’s not out to China Beta devices yet for unknown reasons. For global devices we will show you how to install it along with new features and screenshots.

Game Turbo 5.0 February 2023 Update

Fixed bugs that were in old version. Security_V7.4.2-230201.1.2 update is the first MIUI 14 Game Turbo version.

Click here to download Game Turbo 5.0 the update and start using it yourself.

Game Turbo 5.0 January 2023 Update

Fixed bugs that were in old version. Security_V7.4.0-221223.1.2 update is the first MIUI 14 Game Turbo version.

Game Turbo 5.0 December 10 Update

Fixed bugs that were in old version. Security_V7.2.1-221208.1.3 update will be last version of MIUI 13 Game Turbo version. We can say it this is early MIUI 14 Game Turbo Update.

Game Turbo 5.0 October 10 Update

Fixed bugs that were in Security_V7.1.0-220901.1.2 update that came with Game Turbo 5.0, making Game Turbo 5.0 better and smoother.

Game Turbo 5.0 September 16 Update

Fixed bugs that were in Security V7.0.4-220913.1.2 update that came with Game Turbo 5.0, making Game Turbo 5.0 better and smoother.

Game Turbo 5.0 August 26 Update

Game Turbo version 5.0 adds corrections to previously existing bugs with the update it received on August 26. The problem of not opening the window during the game, the Game Turbo crashing problem and the screen recording problem in some cases have been resolved with Game Turbo’s V220801.1.1 version.

Game Turbo 5.0 June 23 Update

Apparently Xiaomi updated the Game Turbo 5.0 and added back the missing feature, color enhancement. What it does is it basically adds a color filter to the game, and makes game’s color look way better and brighter compared to before, and improves overall quality of the game.

What is Game Turbo 5.0?

Game Turbo in MIUI is known for some time already along with it’s useful features. It’s point is made to boost the games and give a better gaming experience while playing your games, and giving you additional tools in-game without closing the game such as floating windows, timers, and many more.

As we made an article about Game Turbo 4.0 before along with how to install it, it seems that Xiaomi is already releasing Game Turbo 5.0 on global version of MIUI. We will show you how to install it.

Game Turbo 5.0 Features

It’s mostly same with the old Game Turbo 4.0, but with a new feature called “Performance Monitor”. It’s used to record your FPS in game as well so you can compare them after doing things such as enabling and disabling performance mode, which you can see in the screenshot above. It comes in handy if you’re trying to compare FPS to understand if there’s anything with your phone, or in such cases for example when overclocking the phone.

Download Game Turbo 5.0 APK

You can find the APK file on our MIUI System Updates channel, which provides all APK files for MIUI updates.

Game Turbo 5.0 Installation Guide

It’s really easy to install it. You just need to follow our updating system apps guide. But to make things easier, we will still show you how to install it step by step.

Download the Game Turbo APK file of new Security app from below.

Open file manager and find the APK file. Tap on it once you found it.

Install the APK and you’re done!

That’s it. You should have the new Game Turbo 5.0 now on your device. Please don’t try this in China Beta as it’s rolled out for global and it might break things on China Beta.

Game Turbo 5.0 Compatible Devices

All devices that runs global variant of MIUI are supported. The devices that run China Beta is not supported, and so we do not recommend installing it as it problably won’t work.

Game Turbo 5.0 Screenshots

FAQ For Game Turbo 5.0

Does Game Turbo 5.0 need root?

No, it doesn’t.

Does Game Turbo 5.0 work in any device?

No, it should work only in devices that uses global MIUI ROM. You can find how to switch MIUI regions here.

Can I uninstall Game Turbo 5.0 later?

Yeah, you can uninstall Game Turbo 5.0 by uninstalling updates of Security app.

Is it possible to use Game Turbo 4.0?

Of course here is the guide.

Game Turbo 4.0 or Game Turbo 5.0?

They are mostly same except UI and Game Turbo 5.0 has performance monitor. Other than that, they are same.

What is performance monitor?

It’s a tool that will let you to see your FPS in past and now for comparasion. Such as testing performance mode, trying a kernel, etc.

Will China ROMs of MIUI get Game Turbo 5.0?

Unfortunately it’s still unknown, as we have no idea if Xiaomi will implement it on China ROMs as well.

We will inform you with more news whenever there’s more news about it, so stay tuned and keep following us!