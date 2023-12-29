Xiaomi HyperOS users no longer do these 3 things

Xiaomi introduced its new Android skin, HyperOS, on October 26th, succeeding MIUI 14. One of its standout features is its compatibility across home appliances, cars, and mobile devices, creating a seamlessly integrated ecosystem. With the recent HyperOS update, there are three notable changes that users should be aware of these features.

Unable to Unlock the Bootloader Easily

Unlocking the bootloader is a common practice for tech enthusiasts, allowing for greater customization. However, with HyperOS, unlocking the bootloader is no longer a straightforward process. Users will now need to be developers or possess a level 5 Xiaomi community account to request bootloader unlocking. Once the request is submitted and approved, only then can the bootloader be unlocked.

No Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates with an Unlocked Bootloader

If your HyperOS bootloader is unlocked, you’ll no longer receive over-the-air updates. Instead, users with unlocked bootloaders will need to resort to manual updates via their computers. This change adds an extra step for users who prefer the convenience of receiving updates directly on their devices.

Unability to Edit System Settings with SetEdit Application

Previously, users could tweak system settings and activate hidden features using the SetEdit application. However, with the HyperOS update SetEdit app is not working, attempting to modify system settings results in an error message stating, “Your system software rejected to edit.” This change restricts users from making certain modifications that were once accessible.

If your device is among the 100+ listed to receive the HyperOS update, be prepared to lose these features. The update affects a range of devices, leaving users without the ability to unlock bootloaders easily, receive OTA updates with an unlocked bootloader, and tweak system settings using SetEdit.

As Xiaomi continues to refine its operating system, users can expect further adjustments and improvements. It’s crucial for Xiaomi enthusiasts to stay informed about these changes to ensure a smooth and optimized experience with HyperOS on their devices.