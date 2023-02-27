Xiaomi Introduced its First Wireless AR Glass at MWC 2023

Xiaomi introduced an augmented reality (AR) glasses at MWC 2023 event; Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition. Xiaomi, one of the world’s leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing companies, has signed a big project with its brand new concept today at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 . This latest technological innovation is Xiaomi’s first wireless AR glasses that leverages distributed computing, offering a retina-level adaptive display that adjusts to the lighting environment.

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition is designed for end users with individual experience in mind. Weighing 126g, glasses are built on the Snapdragon® XR2 Gen 1 Platform and feature Xiaomi’s proprietary low-latency communication link. And the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform powered glasses offer a wireless latency of as low as 3ms between smartphone and the glasses, pretty good latency value.

AR glasses feature a lightweight design that incorporates a range of lightweight materials such as a magnesium-lithium alloy, carbon fiber components, and a self-developed silicon-oxygen anode battery. Additionally, by analyzing tens of thousands of head tracking data samples, the goggles were precisely calibrated taking into account details such as center of gravity, legroom, angle, nose support, and other factors that contribute to a superior experience.

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses are among the first in the industry to achieve a “retina-level” display. Leveraging a freeform optical module containing a pair of MicroOLED displays, the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass comes with freeform light guide prisms to achieve a clear picture image. The optical module design of AR glasses minimizes light loss and produces clear and bright images with up to 1200nit intraocular brightness, providing a strong foundation for AR applications. Xiaomi Wireless AR Cam also features an innovative self-explored micro-motion interaction, providing ultra-precise pure motion interaction with one hand.