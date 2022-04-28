Xiaomi launched premium Xiaomi OLED Vision TV in India

Xiaomi has announced a bunch of new products in India, including the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5. They have also launched the premium Xiaomi OLED Vision TV in India at the same launch event. It’s a premium-priced Smart TV offering host of features such as a big screen with support for IMAX Enhanced. It cover-ups all the aspects you expect from a premium Smart TV.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV; Worth the price?

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is the first OLED TV launched in India by the brand. The premium television offers a 55-inch 10-bit OLED Panel with 4K (3840*2160) resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate with MEMC support. The Television is made for enhancing the content consumption experience, and Xiaomi takes it to another level as it comes with the support of multiple HDR standards like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

The display is further IMAX Enhanced certified, has a 1500000:1 contrast ratio and supports 98.5% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The panel is also certified by the TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. It is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 CPU coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It will boot up on Android TV 11 with the company’s own PatchWall content aggregation services on top.

For enhanced sound experience, the TV offers an 8 unit speaker system, with 4 active and 4 passive drivers, which can give a combined output of up to 30W. The support for Dolby Atmos and DTS True Surround Sound has been provided. As for the connectivity, the TV offers 3X HDMI 3.1 port, 2X USB port, 1X Ethernet, 1X AV, optical and 3.5mm headphone jack for wired and WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless. The television also supports Chromecast.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will be available to purchase in India starting at INR 89,999 (USD 1,176) and the device will go up on sale starting May 19th, 2022 from 12 noon on Mi.com and the company’s official retail partners. the brand is also offering an extra INR 6,000 off during the first sale as an introductory offer on HDFC Bank cards and EMI.