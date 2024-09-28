Xiaomi Mix Flip debuts globally in single 12GB/512GB config for €1,300

After a long wait and a bunch of rumors and reports, Xiaomi has finally confirmed the arrival of the Xiaomi Mix Flip in the global market.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip was first launched in China in July alongside the Mix Fold 4. While the latter remains exclusive to China, the company announced the phone this week in Europe. Unlike its Chinese counterpart, however, the global version of the phone only comes in a single 12GB/512GB configuration that sells for €1,300.

As for its other details, fans can expect the same set of specifications borrowed from its Chinese sibling, which offers: